German model Lena Gercke christens AIDA cruise liner in Palma de Mallorca

Stars from The Voice rock out on cruise ship's naming day

GERMAN model and television host Lena Gercke was accompanied by Capt. Boris Becker as she christened AIDA cruises’ 12th ship.

Gercke pushed the button releasing the 12 litre Balthazar of Moët & Chandon Champagne which didn’t break the first time. “One more time!” shouted the model as she tried a second time, smashing the bottle over the ship with fireworks exploding above for all of the bay to see.

Stars from The Voice, Germany rocked out on the cruise ship’s naming day, which was live streamed across the web.