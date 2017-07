SPAIN’S weather agency AEMET has issued a weather warning for wednesday as temperatures in Andalucia are expected to reach above 40C.

An orange alert has been put in place for Sevilla, where it will reach 41C.

Nearby Cordoba and Jaen are also expected to reach 41C.

Malaga is on yellow alert and is expected to reach 38C.

It is advised to stay out of the sun between 12-2pm and to drink lots of fluids.