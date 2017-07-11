Chaos at Palma de Mallorca airport as queuing British tourists miss flights home

'It is a delicate and complicated issue to resolve,' say police

PALMA Airport experienced chaotic scenes over the weekend as tourists complained of two-hour-long passport queues.

Since the recent terrorist threat in Mallorca, Sant Juan airport has tightened security, checking every single passport two at a time before people reach the gates.

After some holidaymakers missed flights, airlines including RyanAir sent emails advising travellers to arrive three hours before take off.

Over the weekend around half a million travellers arrived or departed from the airport each day.

Stricter security controls did not run smoothly with the large crowds. Many were surprised and upset that only two control booths were used when there six in total.

An airport official said: “During the weekend there have been problems with the control of passports. It is a delicate and complicated issue to resolve.”

A representative for the Police union added, ‘more reinforcements are needed because otherwise it is difficult to find an effective solution when several flights to the United Kingdom coincide and the new border regulations have to be applied’.