Palma de Mallorca Thai restaurant Koh hits the right spot in Santa Catalina

Koh's ever-changing fresh menu has something for everyone

SANTA Catalina hosts a variety of mouth watering dining, but few compare to the top spot for Thai fusion, Koh.

Whether the goal is a casual lunch or an impressive first date, Koh’s ever-changing fresh menu has something for everyone.

Abel Denhard and Mika Drouin run the kitchen and ensure a hint of Thai flavour graces each dish, from juicy chicken potstickers to cured sea bass with mango and avocado or crab and prawn dumplings.

The bright and cosy restaurant creates vibrant dishes with food and wine sourced from the neighbourhood market a few steps away and their own garden in Punyent.

Top favourites from the mains for many regulars are their fall-off-the-bone Panang beef cheeks or passion fruit duck breast, which pairs well with the house special, a vibrant kumquat gin and tonic. Not to be missed is dessert, always with a hint of fusion such a fresh ginger ice cream or chocolate chilli mousse, Koh does sweets true justice.