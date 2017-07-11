Son stabs his own mother to death in Malaga, father finds corpse

The body of the woman was found dead this morning by her ex-husband

POLICE have arrested a man in Malaga for stabbing his mother to death.

The unnamed 35-year-old was held by Policia Nacional after he handed himself in and confessed.

Sources close to the case say the body of the woman was found dead this morning by her ex-husband.

He stumbled upon the corpse while making a visit to her home at 8am in Colonia del Puerto VII in Velez-Malaga.

She was lying dead on the floor with several visible knife wounds.

Policia Nacional have begun an investigation to determine the motivations behind the matricide.

Neighbours in the Caleta de Velez urbanization, made up of public housing and very quiet streets, said the husband of the deceased had gone to live with his mother.

The victim had been living alone with their son since they separated.

Neighbours said there was never fighting between the two, making the shocking murder a mystery.

They added that the mother was a very active 60-year-old who still worked and never had any problems within the neighbourhood.