WATCH: UK government releases how-to video on surviving a terrorist attack while on holiday

LAST UPDATED: 11 Jul, 2017 @ 09:30
THE UK government has a released a how-to video for British holidaymakers on how to survive a terrorist attack while on holiday.

The four-minute clip, released yesterday, tells would-be sunseekers to run, hide and tell at the first sign of trouble.

It depicts a firearms attack at a hotel and describes in detail what individuals should do to increase their chance of survival.

Police have emphasized the video is not a response to any specific intelligence regarding a possible attack.

“The chances of being caught up in a terrorist incident are still low, but sadly we have seen atrocities take place in the UK and abroad,” Scott Wilson, a national counter-terrorism coordinator, said in a statement.

“So, it is important everyone stays alert and knows what to do if the worst was to happen.”

