Almeria and Mijas town halls the ‘least transparent’ in Spain, new study finds

ALMERIA and Mijas are the ‘least transparent’ town halls in Spain, a new study has found.

Transparency International Spain used 80 indicators to analyse the openness of 110 municipalities across the country.

While 25 scored on or very near to 100, there were noticeable failures in Telde which scored 45.6, Mijas, who received a pitiful 45.0 and Almería on 40.6.

They were followed by Jaén with 58.1, Toledo with 58.1 and Torrevieja with 56.9.

While Almería and Telde have maintained their low level in the annual ranking, Mijas has plummeted.

In 2014 the municipality of Malaga had 92.5 points, ranking at the same level as the City of Madrid.

But just three years later it has fallen by 47.5 points.

It comes after Ciudadanos came to power in the town hall in 2015.

The study looked at 80 indicators related to six main focal points; Active transparency and information on the municipal corporation, relations with citizens and society, and citizen participation, economic and financial transparency, transparency in contracting, agreements, subsidies and costs of services, transparency in matters of urban planning, public works and environment and Right of access to information.