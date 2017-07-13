Balearic Islands authorities demand total booze ban on tourist flights

Brits face booze clampdown as government vows to tackle 'anti-social tourism'

LAST UPDATED: 13 Jul, 2017 @ 12:03
HOLIDAYMAKERS flying to the Balearic Islands face a total booze ban.

Authorities in the holiday islands have begged EU officials to crackdown on anti-social behaviour by prohibiting alcohol consumption on flights and at airports.

It comes after yet another summer of headlines that have shown some Mallorca and Ibiza holidaymakers behaving badly while drunk.

“We ask the central government and the European commission to ban the consumption of alcoholic drinks on flights and in airports,” said Pilar Carbonell, head of tourism for the local government of the Balearic Islands.

Carbonell said she was keen to bring in the measures to ‘tackle anti-social tourism’ and to ‘guarantee safety’.

“The aim of the measure is to improve passenger security and also that of security forces in planes and airports in our islands, who are often faced with drunk passengers,” a statement said.

