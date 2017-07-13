Louise Redknapp flies to Mallorca amid rumours of Jamie marriage break-up

LOUISE Redknapp has jetted to Mallorca amid rumours her marriage to Jamie is on the rocks.

The couple, who have two young sons, are believed to have been living apart for the past two months.

Louise, 42, is reported to have told pals the 19-year marriage was over just a month after scotching rumours the relationship was on the rocks.

She was seen on holiday with the couple’s sons this week as she took a Balearic break.

Last month, The Olive Press revealed the couple’s luxury Mallorca villa had been put up for sale.

A source close to former Eternal singer Louise told The Sun: “They are giving each other space as they work through things.”

Last week, the former Strictly Come Dancing star posted Instagram photos of herself in her gym kit at Mallorca’s Roxy Beach Club in Portals.

“One more sleep until I’m back in my fave island”, she wrote on her A Style Album account.

Louise is now said to be living in a house close to the Surrey mansion she shared with former Liverpool and England star Jamie and their boys, Charley, 12, and Beau, eight.