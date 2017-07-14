Teenager arrested in Marbella for filming naked children on beach, police find child porn at his home

The unidentified 19-year-old was caught filming the children on his phone

A TEENAGER has been arrested in Marbella after he was caught filming naked children playing on the beach.

The unidentified 19-year-old was caught filming the children on his phone on Cabopino beach before a father saw him and alerted the authorities.

In a subsequent raid of the young man’s home, Policia Nacional officers discovered a laptop containing thousands of files of paedophilic content, including images and videos of naked minors.

They are thought to have been taken by the suspect on several beaches in Malaga and at some gymnasiums.

The young man, who lives in the area, had tried to delete the incriminating footage on his phone, but a father, whose young son and his friend were playing nude on the beach, had taken it off him and held onto it until police arrived.

Police also found a USB memory device containing thousands of files of child pornography at the suspect’s home.