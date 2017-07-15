BREAKING: Spain’s Muguruza defeats Venus Williams to claim first Wimbledon title

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 15 Jul, 2017 @ 16:06
0
SHARE

SPAIN’S Garbine Muguruza has won the Wimbledon women’s final.

The 23-year-old beat America’s Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0.

She will take home £2 million.

 

 

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...