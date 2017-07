SPAIN’S Garbine Muguruza has won the Wimbledon women’s final.

The 23-year-old beat America’s Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0.

She is the first Spanish woman to win the title since 1994 and will take home £2.2 million.

It is her second Grand Slam title after winning the French Open last year.

The first set offered a tense match up, with Williams having two set points.

But after Muguruza, born in Caracas, took the set just two games later, Williams tailed off in the second.