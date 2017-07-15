Investigation launched after man killed by heatwave in Sevilla while another in critical condition

SPAIN’S largest union UGT has launched an investigation after a worker was killed by the recent heatwave in Sevilla.

The 54-year-old died of suspected heatstroke late Wednesday while laying asphalt near the town of Moron de la Frontera

Spain’s largest union said it was investigating how long the man had been working and if the crew had taken special precautions.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man is in critical condition in Badajoz.

He had been replacing pipes in Cabeza del Buey when he collapsed.

It soared to 40.2 degrees Celsius in Madrid, smashing a previous record of 39.6 degrees Celsius recorded in 2015.

New record highs were also set in Badajoz, Caceres, Ciudad Real, Cordoba, Jaen and Teruel.

The heatwave — caused by a mass of hot air from northern Africa — will last until at least Sunday, officials say.