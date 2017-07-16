German Playboy model rages after being thrown out of Mallorca shop

A GERMAN playboy model has raged at Mallorca supermarket staff who she claims threw her out of Eroski.

Tanja Brockmann, 29, says workers at the shop asked her to leave when she paraded through the vegetable aisle bearing too much flesh.

Clad only in hotpants and a small black top, she was taken aback when she was told to put a shirt on by irate staff.

“I had the shopping cart nearly full when suddenly a staff member came to me,” she said.

“In Spanish and then in English she said ‘put your shirt on, put your shirt on’ over and over again and increasingly louder.”

She added: ““A lot of people leave their stomach uncovered, I did not think of it when I went out like this.”

Tanja, who starred as February’s pin-up model in the adult magazine, says she was forcibly ejected from the store following the incident.

“It was very unpleasant for me. Everybody was staring at me like I had stolen something.”

She says she was forced to leave behind a shopping trolley loaded up with supplies.