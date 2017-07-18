Balearic Islands vice-president Biel Barcelo announces 12-month ban on new tourist rental

Regulation gives town halls 12 months to decide where new rental space is to be permitted

A YEAR-LONG ban on new tourist accommodation has been announced by the Balearic Islands government.

The regulation gives town halls on the islands 12 months to decide where they want to allow new holiday rental space in flats and houses to be permitted.

Holidaymakers will only be permitted to rent from currently licensed properties, with homeowners renting our properties without a registration number facing fines of €20,000-40,000.

Companies like Air BnB could be hit with fines of up to €400,000 for advertising unlicensed rental properties.

“From today there is a moratorium,” said vice-president Biel Barcelo.

Local Town Halls and the islands’ own councils will decide where new rental space is allowed.

It follows an intense, months-long debate in parliament about the new Tourism Law.

Following a petition from the Town Hall of Palma and Mes, property rental of a main residence will only be permitted for a maximum of 60 days.

Podemos had announced it would vote to ban Mallorca summer tourist apartment rentals.

Joan Miralles, head of the party’s approach to the Tourist Law, took to Twitter to make the announcement before the start of the Balearic Islands’ parliament debate.

Podemos had demanded the declaration of a ‘housing emergency’ in Palma and Eivissa, which was opposed by the Socialist PSIB and Mes.

Parties have been unable to agree on the law, which aims to curb the influx of summer holidaymakers to the island.