Briitsh man paralysed on Mallorca holiday shares first dance with wife on wedding day

A BRITISH man who was paralysed on a stag do in Magaluf has wed his bride and shared their first dance one year on.

Despite doctors telling 29-year-old James Thorpe he would never walk again after a freak accident in the Mallorca hot spot, he was able to stand and exchange vows at an elegant castle wedding.

Hours after landing on the island with his mates, the Lincolnshire firefighter slipped in knee-high water and broke his neck, paralysing him from the chest down.

A friend noticed he had gone missing and found him before he drowned.

“It was simply caused by me running into the sea but you can hardly tell people not to do that on their holidays,” James said.

After a year of rehab and therapy, and the help of a special supporting frame, James married his partner Michaela at a Disney themed wedding over the weekend.

“Our guests were only expecting to see James on his feet for the ceremony so to see us actually be able to have a first dance was incredible,” commented Michaela.

James was able to dance with the aid of a robotic suit.