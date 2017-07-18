Number of rowdy tourists thrown out of Magaluf hotels leaps by 100% in June

Youngsters are ‘more out of control’ this year, says local hotel chief

LAST UPDATED: 18 Jul, 2017 @ 13:59
THE number of tourists thrown out of Magaluf hotels increased by 100% in June compared to the same month last year.

Some 47 badly behaved holiday makers in Palmanova and Magaluf got their marching orders last month, according to the Hoteliers Association of Palmanova-Magaluf.

Last year saw 24 holidaymakers kicked out of local hotels, with hotelier representative Sebastian Darder saying youngsters are ‘more out of control’ this year.

Some 29% of tourists arriving in the resorts in June were teenagers or students celebrating the end of their studies, he said.

July, August and September saw more families arrive with the number of similar incidents expected to decrease, Darder added.

