WATCH: HUGE hailstones which killed sheep and damaged cars in Spain

THIS is the moment giant hail stones battered Spain during a savage summer storm.

Lumps of ice the size of golf balls hammered down during the freak July downfall which was captured on camera in the north.

It is not yet known whether the storm, which struck on July 13, caused any injuries.

The hail storm in the town of Almazan, just outside the city of Soria, was so strong that emergency crews needed snow ploughs to clear the streets.

Sheeps were found lying on the ground dead while cars had tens of golf ball sized holes in their windscreens.