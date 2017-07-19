Spaniard arrested for rape of British teenager in Malaga nightclub toilets

The 34-year-old was held after being identified by the 19-year-old tourist at a police station.

POLICE have arrested a Spaniard accused of raping a young British holidaymaker in a Malaga nightclub.

The alleged victim told a doorman at the Sala Gold nightclub that a man had sexually assaulted her in the toilets.

When cops arrived at the scene, she told them they had been kissing after meeting at the club when the alleged attacker forced himself on her despite her pleas for him to stop.

The teenager flew back to the UK following the July 11 attack and before the suspect was arrested and appeared in court last Friday.

She is now being asked to return to confirm her statement to the police so the Spanish authorities can consider prosecuting him.

Local reports said the suspect was reported to police two years ago by his ex-partner for allegedly indecently assaulting her after she refused to have sex with him in public.

It is not known if the complaint ended in court action.