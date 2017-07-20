British boss treats entire staff of almost 50 to all expenses paid trip to Costa del Sol

Lucas described his employees as the 'beating heart' of the company

A BRITISH boss has treated his 42 staff to an all expenses paid trip to Marbella.

Red7, a travel company which specialises in stag and hen dos, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary by whisking the entire workforce to the Costa del Sol hotpsot.

CEO Ian Lucas, who founded the Brighton-based company, treated his underlings to four-star digs, Michelin-starred cuisine and VIP nightlife.

They were given a boat tour around the Med, had a slap-up dinner, and then stayed on to make a weekend of it, spending time at Oak, Tibu, La Sala by the Sea and Mahiki Beach.

Lucas described his employees as the ‘beating heart’ of the company – which organises stags and hen dos – and said they deserved the treat.

“Some of them have been with the company since it started, so it’s only right that these people are at the centre of our celebrations,” he said. “A cash bonus or a gift is a nice reward in the moment, but I can’t think of a better way to express my thanks than by treating my employees to a lavish, money-can’t-buy trip and creating lasting memories.”

He told The Independent: “Marbella is our biggest-selling Spanish destination, so this was the ideal opportunity for my staff to experience what they organise for our clients.

“It was a fun break and a reward for their hard work, but equally it was an educational trip and a chance to make sure that the team has a first-hand understanding of what our partners provide.

“Red7 staff invest their time, effort and hard work in the company – it’s only right that we invest in them too. This trip is the perfect example of that – blending experience-based training with an all-expenses paid jolly.”