British lad nips down to the pub and ends up on flight to Spain, informs girlfriend in hilarious text

A BRITISH man who nipped down the pub for a pint ended up on flight to Spain for a lads’ trip.

A hilarious text exchange between Gareth Kelly, 30, and his girlfriend Hannah Williams, 20, reveals how an innocnet beer at his local pub in Porthcawl, Wales, somehow turned into a mini-break to Ibiza.

Self-confessed ‘partier’ Kelly texted his girlfriend to let her know that he was hurtling towards Cardiff Airport with his mates to catch a flight to the Balearic party hotspot.

‘Are you trying to be single?’ Hannah can be seen texting Kelly, not beleiving his claims.

After realising her prankster partner was not joking, Hannah discovered that despite missing the last flight from Cardiff, Gareth was heading for Bristol Airport instead and wouldn’t be home for five days.

The ventilation worker had even texted his boss at the same time to inform him he wouldn’t be in work that week – despite being due in on Monday.

To prove his whereabouts, Gareth then began Snapchatting from a bar on the White Isle.

Support worker Hannah said: “I didn’t believe him, I FaceTimed him to see where he was and who he was with, he was just laughing at me in the back of the taxi and telling me he was going to Ibiza.

“I genuinely thought he was taking the p***, he was just being a clown like he always is, he does normally go for a couple of drinks in the pub at the weekend but never ends up flying to Ibiza.”

Hannah admits that she did find her boyfriend’s latest antics ‘hilarious’ and thought he might be back after the gang missed the flight from Cardiff.

She continues: “But then he told me they had decided to get a taxi to Bristol airport and got a flight from there instead, I thought it was so funny, they landed at about 6.30am on Monday.

“I left him at about 1pm on Sunday, we had been at a wedding the night before and he went to help his sister to move some furniture in her house.

“He had a pint with her at about six then she left him there with his mates. I have no idea what happened then but at about 11pm he went home, packed, got his passport then text me at 12.30am to say he was on the way to the airport.”

The couple are still in the ‘honeymoon period’ of their relationship but have been close friends since childhood.

Hannah said: “He does some crazy stuff sometimes. He’s a lunatic. He doesn’t take much convincing to do things, he just goes along with stuff that people suggest to him.

“He is the only person that could get away with it, especially dropping work for five days, he just text his boss to say he’ll be away and they were fine with it, he could get away with anything.

“He is older than me by ten years so you’d think that it would be me that would be doing something like this, not the one who is meant to be a grown up.”

Hannah added: “He is grovelling through texts now though, he keeps saying he’ll take me away to make up for it.

“Then he’s trying to make me jealous with Snapchats of him in the pool and in the sun but my revenge is coming.

“No one knows what it is yet but it’s going to be a good one I’ll get him back.’