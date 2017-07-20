British teen who died at rave in Spain ‘had taken ecstacy pills’

His parents are said to be too upset to speak to press

A BRITISH teenager who ‘dropped dead’ during a rave in Spain had taken ecstacy, a friend has claimed.

Alex Masterton, from East Lindsey in Lincolnshire, dropped to the ground at an Elrow club event near Barcelona on Saturday.

The 19-year-old student had travelled to Salou with a group of friends and is understood to have been ending his week-long holiday at the event.

One friend, named only as Miles, told Spanish media: “We knew Alex had taken pills. The heat was unbearable.”

Bottled water in the club was €4 for 100ml and they had to queue for 15 minutes to buy it, he claimed.

“Alex collapsed inside the club. It was inside, not outside. Suddenly he disappeared.”

They did not find out Alex was dead until after they returned to their chalets, he said.

Alex was planning to study biomedical sciences at Newcastle university this year.

His Headteacher James Lascelles said: “Alex had matured into a lovely lad with real personality His loss will be deeply felt.”

His parents are said to be too upset to speak to press.

Elrow’s founder Juan Arnau insisted Alex became unwell outside the club.

“An ambulance was called, he was stabilised and was taken to hospital,” Arnau said, “He died four or five hours later in hospital, from a cardiac arrest.”