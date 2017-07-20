Mallorca’s Calvia council vows to crackdown on prostitution after raids

Six bars face closure after notices served on Punta Ballena premises

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 20 Jul, 2017 @ 14:27
0
SHARE

CALVIA council is determined to clean up Magaluf, starting with a fightback against prostitution.

The town hall has told six establishments they will be forced to close if they continue to engage in prostitution without the license to do so.

CRACKDOWN: Six bars targeted in Magaluf police operation

The places in question, Apple, Bar Kandi, Opps, Red Rooms, Bar Touch and Jagger’s, all have until August 2 to dispute claims.

If they cannot prove their innocence in these matters, they will be closed down.

“There is no going back now and we want to convey a clear message of zero tolerance towards tourism of excess,” said a spokesman.”

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...