Mallorca’s Calvia council vows to crackdown on prostitution after raids

CALVIA council is determined to clean up Magaluf, starting with a fightback against prostitution.

The town hall has told six establishments they will be forced to close if they continue to engage in prostitution without the license to do so.

The places in question, Apple, Bar Kandi, Opps, Red Rooms, Bar Touch and Jagger’s, all have until August 2 to dispute claims.

If they cannot prove their innocence in these matters, they will be closed down.

“There is no going back now and we want to convey a clear message of zero tolerance towards tourism of excess,” said a spokesman.”