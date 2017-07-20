Tom Jones in Mallorca for Port Adriano gig at Festival Of Music

Welsh legend opens fifth consecutive edition of festival at port

TOM Jones will get Port Adriano’s Festival of Music off to a full-throated start tonight

The Welsh crooner, famous for hits like Delilah, It’s Not Unusual, The Green, Green Grass of Home and Sex Bomb, has sold over 100 million records during a 50-year career.

He will appear at Port Adriano on July 20 for the town’s fifth consecutive Festival of Music.

Jones is currently on a world tour, which got started with a beachside gig in Cornwall.

The 77-year-old also made his Proms debut at the Royal Albert Hall, singing soul classics with Booker T Jones and Sam Moore.

Following Jones’s concert at Port Adriano, George Benson will play a gig on June 25.