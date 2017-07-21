EXCLUSIVE: 79-year-old expat being ‘forced out’ of Costa del Sol hotel she has lived in for 12 years

AN EXPAT pensioner is being ‘thrown out’ of the hotel she has lived in for 13 years.

Irishwoman Catherine McDonald, who is almost 80, must leave Hotel Monarque Fuengirola Park by the end of this month or pay a further €2800 for the summer.

Irish-born McDonald, 79, well known in the community for her unassuming nature, is already paying €1,100 for the basic room.

She has spent over €150,000 on the simply-decorated room since moving in in 2004.

This week, friend Lynda Martin told the Olive Press that she is ‘very stressed and fragile’ at the prospect of leaving the hotel.

“She is desperate and distraught and is worried the only other option she has is to return to Ireland, a country she left in 2004,” explained expat Martin.

The demand came when hotel bosses allegedly decided to turn her room into a family room over the busy summer season to make more money.

They have allegedly told her she can return in winter when demand decreases.

“She has paid the price of a decent sized flat to live in this room all these years and this is how they treat her,” continued Martin.

“She is really upset that all of the money she has put in for more than a decade doesn’t count for anything.”

When McDonald moved to the Costa del Sol, her brother, now deceased, set up a trust fund for her and set her up in the hotel.

She was dependent on her brother before his death, explained Martin, from Los Boliches.

“She doesn’t know how it works, all she knows is that the money gets paid to the hotel each month.

“This is no way to treat a lovely, kind lady,” continued Martin. “She doesn’t even ask them for a heater in the winter. She said ‘oh no, I wouldn’t want to demand that of them.’

“I just think it’s a terrible thing to do to someone who has made her home there.”

Federico López, Director Regional of the Hotel Monarque Fuengirola Park told the Olive Press: “Last Winter our company (Monarque Hoteles), decided to limit the long stay in our six hotels to 6 months per year, that change was caused not only by comercial reasons, the main issue was the special legal situation of these clients in the hotels.

“These situation was explained to the guests, last Winter and we agree with them a date term, according to the personal situation of each one.

“We keep the door open, and any of them have already booked new stays next year, always with that limit: 6 months per year.

“As is easy to understand, we have a very special relationship with that clients, being many of them as our “familia”, after many years living among us.”