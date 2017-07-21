OP property expert Amanda Butler on Valldemossa, the favourite spot of Chopin and George Sand

Stunning village is perfect for those wishing for a more country way of life

VALLDEMOSSA is one of the most eye-catching villages in Mallorca and only 17km from Palma.

Nestled among the forested hills of the Tramuntana Mountains, it is set on a gentle rise, with quaint narrow cobbled streets.

Surrounded by almond orchards and olive groves, the views towards Andratx or Deia are breathtaking and a landmark 13th century monastery stands proudly above the village, where Chopin and George Sand famously wintered in 1838.

Have a look around and you’ll find most entrances here feature a symbol of Saint Catalina Thomas to protect the houses from harm.

In summer time the roads are pretty busy with tour buses, although somehow the centre rarely feels too overcrowded, with so many winding streets to get lost in.

Thankfully for the rest of the year, it is a tranquil and unspoilt place to visit.

About 6 km away down a steep winding track there is a small harbour for a couple of fishing boats at Port Valldemossa with a small pebble beach and one traditional Mallorcan restaurant.

Valldemossa is perfect for those wishing for a more country way of life and enjoying nature, yet being only 25 minutes to Palma makes it very accessible.

The choice of property is mostly between a quaint stone village house to a larger country house on the outskirts with property prices starting well above the million euro mark up to 20 million plus.

There is also the residential zone of George Sand which spirals over the distant hill like a snail, with prices starting at €1.5 million and soaring to figures of at least €5 million for first line properties.

When looking at properties outside the village you have to be careful to ascertain the hours of sunshine in the winter months as some properties receive very little.

Property of week

Delightful refurbished country home 5 minutes from Valldemossa – €1,49m

This lovely spot is set on a flat plot of 17,000m2 just 5 minutes walk from Valldemossa, in the lovely local hills.

Incorporating reconditioned white beams and antique ceramic floor tiles this nicely renovated home of 230m2 is distributed over two floors.

Open plan living with delightful views over the gardens, pool and mountains. 2 double beds in the main house, plus a one bed guest house.

Lovely terrace for al fresco dining. Own water. Presented in excellent condition.

Ref: 17004 www.mjcassociates.net or contact Amanda J Butler +34 690075169