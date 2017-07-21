Outdoor summer cinema returns to Palma de Mallorca

Films screened next to cathedral from 10pm over coming weeks

OUTDOOR cinema has returned to Palma de Mallorca.

A total of 35 films will run at the popular annual event until September 5 at Parc de La Mar, next to the Cathedral.

This year, four themes will dominate the cinematic extravaganza – The Goyas, opera, documentaries about the Balearic Islands and meteorites.

Classic films like:The pirate (25 July), Enemy of the People (August 9) and The Big clock (August 22) will be shown in their original version.

Other Hollywood films like X-Men: Apocalypse (July 30) Bridge of Spies (August 13) will be shown in Spanish with English subtitles.

Other films will be shown in Catalan with English subtitles.

The al fresco films will start at 10pm each night.