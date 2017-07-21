Salvador Dali’s body exhumed for DNA tests in Spanish paternity test case

Tests to take several weeks as woman claims surrealist painter was her father

SALVADOR Dali’s body has been exhumed for DNA tests in a paternity case.

The surrealist Spanish artist had his remains disinterred during a four-hour operation in Figueres in Catalunya.

It follows a claim by a woman born in 1956,María Pilar Abel Martínez, who claims her mother gave birth to her after having an affair with Dali.

If true, the woman could claim part of Dali’s estate, which is currently owned by the Spanish state.

It is thought tests on Dali’s remains could take weeks to clear up whether the artist is Martínez’s father.

Martinez, a tarot card reader, brought her case against the Spanish state after claiming her mother, who worked as a cleaner in nearby Cadaques, had an affair with Dali the year before she was born.

She claims both her mother and her grandfather told her Dali was her father.

Last month, a Madrid judge ordered the painter’s body should be exhumed for testing.

Historian Ian Gibson believes it is ‘absolutely impossible’ that Dali could have fathered a child as he had claimed to be impotent.

Dali died in 1989 in Figueres and was buried in a tomb in the museum dedicated to his work.