EXCLUSIVE: Scam holiday rental site first reported in Olive Press is removed from web

A SCANDALOUS holiday rental website first reported in the Olive Press two months ago has finally been taken down from the internet.

Rent Holidays Villas, which is believed to have scammed hundreds of British tourists, has finally been removed from the web, following repeated requests from this paper to hosts GoDaddy.

But despite this success, the fraudsters have been quick to set up another fraudulent site to snare fresh victims, as one Soller homeowner has revealed.

The villa owner, who asked to remain anonymous, contacted us to tell us of her ‘shock’ to see her villa illegally advertised on new site mallorca-rentals.net.

She only found out when a potential client contacted her about a rental in September when she was already full.

“The client had seen it on this dodgy site and wanted to double check luckily for her,” she said.

“It is shocking that people put so much effort into scamming people.”

Last year, a British family who rented her home had previously been scammed out of ‘a lot of money’ from fraudsters.

A number given for mallorca-rentals.net was ‘not available due to restrictions’.

Another scam website, Balearic Villa Escapes, is still live on the internet.