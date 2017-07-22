Paris Hilton drops in to Ibiza restaurant Celicioso before DJ set

SHE’S been having a Balearic ball this summer.
Paris Hilton popped up at swanky Ibiza restaurant Celicioso, where she posed for photos with staff.
The multi-millionaire DJ dined out in style at the cafe-style eatery.
Looking the height of elegance in a mint-green dress slashed to the knee, and rocking a pair of shades, Hilton wowed onlookers at the party island venue.
Before hitting Ibiza clubs for a string of DJ sets this month, the 36-year-old heiress showed off her body in a series of sexy Snapchat videos.