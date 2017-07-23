Ibiza’s Sovren Marina and Barcelona’s OneOcean Port Vell announce new partnership

IBIZA’S Sovren Marina and Barcelona’s OneOcean Port Vell have announced a new partnership.

Superyachts can now guarantee winter berths in Barcelona, and summer berths in Ibiza as part of the discounted deal.

Nizar Taji, sales director for OneOcean Port Vell, said “It was really driven by the yachts. We looked at the yachts that come to us, we found that many of our yachts, that are here in the winter period, go to Ibiza in the summer.”

A 12-month package allows clients to choose nine months at OneOcean Port Vell and three months in Ibiza, a six months package allows two months at Sovren Ibiza and four at OneOcean.

A three-month package gives clients one month in Ibiza and two months in Barcelona.