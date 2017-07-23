Ibiza’s Sovren Marina and Barcelona’s OneOcean Port Vell announce new partnership

Discounted dea offers winter and summer periods of stay

By - PUBLISHED -
LAST UPDATED: 20 Jul, 2017 @ 13:57
0
SHARE

IBIZA’S Sovren Marina and Barcelona’s OneOcean Port Vell have announced a new partnership.

Superyachts can now guarantee winter berths in Barcelona, and summer berths in Ibiza as part of the discounted deal.

BERTH CONTROL: Ibiza and Barcelona pair up

Nizar Taji, sales director for OneOcean Port Vell, said “It was really driven by the yachts. We looked at the yachts that come to us, we found that many of our yachts, that are here in the winter period, go to Ibiza in the summer.”

A 12-month package allows clients to choose nine months at OneOcean Port Vell and three months in Ibiza, a six months package allows two months at Sovren Ibiza and four at OneOcean.

A three-month package gives clients one month in Ibiza and two months in Barcelona.

Subscribe: Olive Press news to your inbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

BE THE FIRST TO COMMENT...

The Olive Press are not responsible and do not moderate individual comments before they are posted. Anyone who uses racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic language or hate speech will be blocked.

HAVE YOUR SAY...