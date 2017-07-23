Plastic pollution concerns of Palma de Mallorca residents require urgent answers

Authorities must ensure plastic mess on Palma’s shores is cleaned up now

ENVIRONMENTAL issues – and specifically plastic pollution in the sea – are at the forefront of islanders’ concerns in Mallorca.

The startling allegations regarding the molten plastic appearing along Palma’s coastline require urgent clarification.

At the moment, claim and counterclaim from locals and industry bodies have put this issue at the forefront for the fragile environmental.

But one thing for sure: this detritus has been littering shorelines around the area where the port construction is taking place for some time now.

And it did not appear there before.

It is now up to the authorities to get to the heart of the matter – and, most importantly now, to ensure the plastic mess currently lapping Palma’s shores is cleaned up immediately.