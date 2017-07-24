Kem and Amber voted winners as Olive Press tracks down Mallorca Love Island villa

KEM and Amber have been voted winners of Love Island 2017 as the Olive Press tracked down the villa’s location.

Contestants and guests are set to attend a top-secret after-party inside the villa, the Olive Press understands.

The loved-up couple scooped top prize on the final night of the Mallorca-based hit ITV 2 show.

They will split the £50,000 prize money after Kem decided to share the winnings with Amber.

Jamie and Camilla were voted runners-up of the summer TV sensation that has captivated UK audiences.

During the series, the Love Island villa’s exact location was the subject of intense debate.

Situated around two miles outside Sant Llorenc des Cardassar up the Ma-3323, the site was strictly patrolled by a crack team of security guards.

But the actual location for the show’s final was a site a couple of hundred metres up from Villa Alchemy.

A show insider told the Olive Press a stream of fans and tourists had sought out the villa in the hope of catching a glimpse of the reality-TV stars.

One woman drove up with her two young children and pleaded to be allowed in as she had spent a lot of money travelling to Mallorca, the source said.

One local bar owner in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar said spotlights from the show had lit up the sky ‘like a nightclub’.

Before the final, Love Island staff and guests gathered at a private party in village bar Sa Cova, said by locals to be a popular meeting spot for the programme’s crew over the past few weeks.