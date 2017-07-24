Six-foot-long shark injures Mallorca tourist as authorities close beach

Bather grazed by shark as it swam past, but some swimmers ignored red-flag warning

A SHARK has injured a tourist on a Mallorca beach.

The six-feet-long shark is believed to have grazed the bather asit swam past, leading to the closure of Estanys beach in Colònia de Sant Jordi.

Swimmers raced out of the sea after the injured tourist raised the alarm about the female shark.

A red-warning flag was issued, leading to the closure of other nearby beaches.

Some bathers ignored the warning and continued swimming in the sea.

Authorities contacted Palma Aquarium in order for biologists to check if the shark was injured.

Lifeguards tried to coax the shark, which was not acting aggressively, back out to sea, by using an aqua scooter and it later disappeared into a nearby cove.

It is the third sighting of a shark in Mallorca’s waters in three weeks.