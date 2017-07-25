Balearic pupils should be taught in Catalan, a group of education experts say

Report would end choice of parents to have children taught in Castillian Spanish or Catalan

SCHOOL pupils should be taught in Catalan, a group of education experts have said.

The panel presented their report to the Balearic Islands Department of Education this month.

If implemented, its findings would end the choice of parents to have their primary school-age children taught in either Castilian or Catalan.

Education Secretary, Marti March, said the report’s findings are ‘only recommendations will be taken into account’.

“There are no intentions to change the current rule,” she said.

Families will be able to choose between Catalan and Castilian for their children in the segundo ciclo of nursery and the first and second years of primary school.