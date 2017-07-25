Exclusive Olive Press photos show Mallorca Love Island set ahead of grand final

Set closely guarded ahead of hit ITV 2 show's final night

By -
LAST UPDATED: 25 Jul, 2017 @ 11:34
THESE exclusive Olive Press photos show the set used for Mallorca Love Island.

The closely-guarded location was situated some two miles outside Sant Llorenc des Cardassar up the Ma-3323.

CASA AMOR: Love Island love pad

A team of British security guards monitored the site, which has been visited by flocks of fans eager for a peak at the reality TV stars.

The programme’s €2.9million Casa Amor’s actual name is Villa Alchemy, and can be rented for €670 a night.

But the actual location for the main villa was a site a couple of hundred metres up from Villa Alchemy.

Vehicles were parked close to the gated venue, with the 200-strong crew believed to have worked from a fleet of lorries on the outskirts of town.

SECRET LOCATION: Love island set

Before last night’s final, Love Island staff and guests gathered at a closely-guarded private party in village bar Sa Cova.

Locals said the bar had been a popular meeting spot for the programme’s crew over the past few weeks

