Exclusive Olive Press photos show Mallorca’s Love Island set ahead of grand final

THESE exclusive Olive Press photos show the set used for Mallorca’s Love Island 2017.

The closely-guarded location was situated some two miles outside Sant Llorenc des Cardassar up the Ma-3323.

A team of British security guards monitored the site, which has been visited by flocks of fans eager for a peak at the reality TV stars.

The programme’s €2.9million Casa Amor’s actual name is Villa Alchemy, and can be rented for €670 a night.

But the actual location for the main villa was a site a couple of hundred metres up from Villa Alchemy.

Vehicles were parked close to the gated venue, with the 200-strong crew believed to have worked from a fleet of lorries on the outskirts of town.

Before last night’s final, Love Island staff and guests gathered at a closely-guarded private party in village bar Sa Cova.

Locals said the bar had been a popular meeting spot for the programme’s crew over the past few weeks