Leading Spanish dairy producers vows to produce only free-range eggs by 2025

LAST UPDATED: 25 Jul, 2017 @ 13:30
ONE of Spain’s leading dairy producers has vowed to produce only organic, non-battery-farmed eggs by 2025.

Huevos Guillen, who provide eggs for Mercadona, has stated 20% of its eggs will be free-range by the start of 2018.

The company currently has about 5 million hens and plans to spends €60 million installing new equipment needed.

“Studies show that that birds are sociable and sensitive beings, but are forced to live in wire cages, without the possibility of ever seeing the light of the sun, or feeling grass under their feet,” said Animal Rights activist Javier Moreno.

