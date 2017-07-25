Police officer stabbed on Spain-Morocco border by man shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’

Police have said they are not considering the attack, which occured at 7.45am today, as terror related

A POLICE officer has been knifed on the Spain-Morocco border.

According to Associated Foreign Press, a police source said the officer was attacked by a man shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’.

The attack occurred at the border between the Spanish enclave of Melilla and Morocco, in north Africa.

Police said the knifeman charged at a group of officers manning the border zone between Melilla and the Moroccan city of Beni Ansar.

He is believed to have shouted slogans as he ran at the group, slightly injuring one officer who managed to restrain him.

Police have said they are not considering the attack, which occured at 7.45am today, as terror related.

They said the incident was carried out by a ‘disturbed person’ who tried to use the knife on himself before attacking police.

Spain’s interior minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said: “The police have arrested a man who attacked with a knife the agents in the border crossing of Beni Enzar, one of them slightly wounded.”

The police officer received a hand injury during the attack.

Police have arrested a suspect, a Moroccan man.