Ex-Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson tries ‘dabbing’ during Mallorca break

FORMER Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson is back in Mallorca and posting about it on Twitter, of course.

Clarkson landed in Mallorca for another holiday in the sun having been to the island many times for work and play.

The car buff first tweeted ‘Mallorca is #Lit lol x,’ with apt emojis.

Clarkson is known for his banter on Twitter and often replies to strangers and fans.

Clarkson then posted a photo of himself ‘dabbing’, the trendy new dance move pose, with the caption “Dab on it wagwan x.”

Many have commented on Clarkson’s strange dabbing tweet, including his daughter Emily.

Last autumn Prince Harry made headlines while doing the pose to amuse school children in Aberdeen.