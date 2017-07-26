Mariano Rajoy becomes first sitting Spanish prime minister to give evidence in court

MARIANO Rajoy will today become the first ruling Prime Minister of Spain to testify in court.

The PP leader is one of 300 witnesses giving evidence in the case into corruption in his party.

There are 37 defendants at the heart of the case, which has become known as the Gurtel case.

The trial will focus on Francisco Correa, an events organiser with close ties to the PP, who is alleged to have controlled millions in commissions, which were distributed in exchange for the awarding of business contracts.