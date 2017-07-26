Number of Balearic cruise ship passengers falls 11.2% in first five months of 2017

Total of 200 cruises up until May, 11 less than same period last year

THE number of cruise ship passengers visiting the Balearic Islands has fallen 11.2% in the first five months of 2017.

Ports have registered a total of 200 cruises up until May.

During the same period, some 441,851 tourists disembarked from cruise ships in the Balearics.

Across Spain, the number was also down, with a 1.34% drop in cruise ship passengers.

In total, 1,400 cruise liners visited the country, 20 less than in the first five months of last year.

Barcelona was the port with the heaviest traffic, with 770,501 passengers exploring the Catalan capital.