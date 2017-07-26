Tolo Cursach nephew given a 15-month suspended sentence for witness threats

TOLO Cursach’s nephew has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for threatening a witness.

Pedro Rosselló Cursach was found guilty of intimidating a protected witness who is giving evidence against the infamous nightclub owner.

But the judge suspended the sentence for two and a half years on the condition Rossello Cursach does not commit another crime.

He also ordered that Rossello Cursach should be released from prison, where he has been held since April on suspicion of paying bribes to police officers.

Rossello Cursach was said to have visited the witness’s house and used threatening language.

“We know everything. Your judge lives in Forti and walks his dog. Things won’t end well for you,” he is alleged to have said

Rossello Cursach was also ordered to pay a fine of €5,400.