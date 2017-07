THIS is the moment a police officer launched a road block at the head of a knifeman attempting to stab several police officers at the Spain-Morocco border.

The suspect is believed to have shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ – God is great – during the attack yesterday, which caused minor injuries to an officer’s hand.

Spanish authorities are not treating it as a terror incident.

Police said the incident was carried out by a ‘disturbed person’ who tried to use the knife on himself before attacking police.