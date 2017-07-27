Chaos expected across Spain tomorrow as railway workers strike on busiest day of the year

The last Friday in July is known as the 'operacion salida'

RAILWAY workers across Spain are going on strike tomorrow as millions head off for their summer holidays.

Renfe has cancelled 274 trains as members of the CGT trade union have promised to stop working between midnight tonight and 11pm on Friday.

The long distance train service has said it will still run a minimum service of 77% while regional routes will operate with a 65% service.

Those who use local Cercanias routes can expect 75% of trains to run during rush hours but only 50% of trains the rest of the day.

You can see which trains are running here.

The last Friday in July is known as the ‘operacion salida’, as its the start of summer holidays for Spaniards and sees many head for the coast or to families.

The day, which always sees extremely long traffic jams, is expected to be made much worse by the strikes.

Renfe are offering affected passengers the option to change tickets if their trains are cancelled, either to the closest available service or for another date entirely. Or passengers can claim a full refund.

The CGT said they called the strike after negotiations broke down between the union and Renfe and Adif, which run Spain’s railways over restructuring plans.

“The reasons that have led us to call this strike are not new, but the result of continued lack of response to collective fears over the uncertain future of the railways as a public service,” it said in a statement.