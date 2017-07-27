Lifeguards and defibrilators on Mallorca booze cruise boats seem sensible moves

Reports of safety measures in other holiday resorts suggest improvements can be made

IT does seem ludicrous that, with the abundance of lifeguards along Mallorca’s beaches and pools, the pleasure boat carrying Etienne Hampton apparently left shore without one.

Even more so when the Britannia Jet’s passengers were over 200 young holidaymakers, enjoying a big day’s drinking and letting their hair down.

One of the passengers on the Britannia Jet told the Olive Press his friend recently went on a similar ‘booze cruise’ in Bulgaria’s answer to Magaluf, Sunny Beach.

There, the party boat had a policeman, four lifeguards and blow-up inflatables with a net below to catch people falling in the sea.

Drink was also banned until after the passengers were allowed to go for a swim.

As well as installing defibrillators, these seem like extremely sensible measures to help keep our youngsters safe.