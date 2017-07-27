Mallorca diner stunned after finding three-cm-long wire in his meal

Restaurant-goer forced to go to hospital after feeling pain in his throat

LAST UPDATED: 27 Jul, 2017 @ 12:45
A SHOCKED Mallorca diner almost bit off more than he could chew this week.

The stunned Palma restaurant-goer found a three-centimetres-long wire inside one of his breaded blue-cheese filets.

After waiters apologised, he and a friend paid for the rest of their meal and left.

However, the diner who found the wire has had to visit a hospital for check-ups after feeling discomfort in this throat.

“I touched the tip and it was like a needle … or a nail,” he said. “Now I have discomfort. It is like when you a fishbone is stuck.”

The young man went to a clinic in Palma this Wednesday, but says he still feels pain in his larynx.

