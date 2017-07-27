Palma Town Hall bans new tourist rental throughout Mallorca capital

Year-long suspension of new tourist-rental licences for all properties also approved

LAST UPDATED: 27 Jul, 2017 @ 14:32
PALMA Town Hall has banned new tourist flat rental accommodation from the whole city.

The new legislation to cover apartment rental accommodation was passed after six PSOE councillors, as well as the PP, abstained.

Alvaro Gijon, currently facing corruption,drugs and prostitution allegations in the Tolo Cursach case, also abstained.

A year-long suspension of new tourist-rental licences for all types of properties was also approved.

It came after a petition with over 6,000 signatures was submitted by the Federation of Palma Neighbours.

The group was protesting about the amount of tourist accommodation currently available in Palma.

