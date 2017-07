Train failed to break as it entered Francia station, reports say

AT least 48 people have been injured, five of them seriously, in a train crash in Barcelona.

The crash took place at the Renfe Francia station during the Friday morning rush hour.

At least 18 of the injured passengers on the R2 Sur train from Tarragona have been taken to hospitals in the city.

Reports say the train failed to break as it was entering the station platform and struck the platform buffers.

More reports to follow.