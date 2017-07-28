Podemos politician hands King Felipe book on left-wing activist killed in Spanish Civil War

KING Felipe has been welcomed in Palma de Mallorca by Parliament president Baltasar Picornell.

The monarch was handed a book by the Podemos politician about left-wing activist Aurorara Picornell at the Palacio de la Almudaina meeting.

The Mallorca seamstress, known as the Red of Molinar and the Mallorca La Pasionaria, was tortured and executed in 1937 after the island fell to Franco’s nationalists during the Spanish Civil War.

The book contains a foreword written by Baltasar Picornell urging Spain to ‘recover everyone’s dignity’.

“Under the streets and pathways of this kingdom, there are men and women who fought for democracy and freedom, who deserve humane treatment and the efforts of everyone to return to them the dignity that our country denied them for so long,” said his foreword.

Picornell also said he would be unable to meet the King at a royal reception next Friday due to ‘schedule problems’.

“As everyone knows the Royal House gives short notice, and I have already had my agenda prepared for three months,” he said.

The King is due to take part in next week’s Copa Del Rey sailing regatta.